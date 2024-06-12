Hhlr Advisors LTD. Acquires 941,300 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 184.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,300 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned about 0.09% of JD.com worth $41,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in JD.com by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,393,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,535 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,009,000. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 45,836 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 6,916,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,317,538. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.46.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

