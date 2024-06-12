Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.14 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.14 billion and $76.31 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00046514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,751,723,073 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,751,723,072.86414 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08878899 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $75,791,129.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.