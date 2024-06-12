Head-To-Head Survey: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) & reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and reAlpha Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $95.95 million 3.14 $33.71 million $1.84 6.55 reAlpha Tech $310,000.00 148.02 N/A N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than reAlpha Tech.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and reAlpha Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.17%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and reAlpha Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 47.28% -7.29% -0.77% reAlpha Tech 2,124.92% 23.53% 19.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats reAlpha Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

