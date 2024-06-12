HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.59.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $336.24 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $342.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 148,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

