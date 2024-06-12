Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.15

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.15 and last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 23465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,046.15 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

