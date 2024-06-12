GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

GTBP traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $0.58.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

About GT Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GT Biopharma stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTBP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,093,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 77.02% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.