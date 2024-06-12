Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 0.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 7,455,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,856,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,995,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Grab by 116.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 35,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839,407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth $52,920,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,955,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Grab by 21,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,724,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 6,692,769 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

