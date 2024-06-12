Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Gogo by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

