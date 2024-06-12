Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,200 shares, a growth of 281.9% from the May 15th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

AIQ stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 482,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -207.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $35.31.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,217.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,634 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 155,616 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,519 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

