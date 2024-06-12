Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 4.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GNL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,318. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

