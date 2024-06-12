Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 2.0 %

GBLI stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $433.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Boston Partners owned 0.60% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.