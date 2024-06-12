Gibson Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 434,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,649,000 after acquiring an additional 240,677 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,400,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,088,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,243,000 after acquiring an additional 179,723 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.66. 2,355,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,188. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $500.07. The company has a market cap of $451.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

