GateToken Price Hits $8.50 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $8.50 or 0.00012274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $792.14 million and $7.71 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,358.49 or 1.00178324 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00089426 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,213,857 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

