Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $474.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE IT opened at $433.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,004 shares of company stock worth $10,774,423. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gartner by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,634,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Gartner by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 191,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,378,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

