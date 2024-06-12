Garner Asset Management Corp Has $465,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,631,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.28. 44,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,800. The company has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.