Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 1.6% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 1,255,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

