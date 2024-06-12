G999 Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $251.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00047402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

