Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

FC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. 24,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

