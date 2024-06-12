Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) & Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Head to Head Contrast

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Fox Factory has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fox Factory and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $1.46 billion 1.28 $120.85 million $1.79 25.16 Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A -$222.10 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

This is a summary of current ratings for Fox Factory and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 5 1 0 2.17 Zapp Electric Vehicles Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fox Factory presently has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Fox Factory’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory 5.41% 10.56% 6.45% Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fox Factory beats Zapp Electric Vehicles Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products. It also provides suspension tuning services, as well as wheels, off-road tires and accessories. In addition, the company offers mountain and gravel bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chainrings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as baseball and softball products comprising metal bats, wood bats, apparel and accessories, batting gloves, fielding gloves, and bags and protective equipment under the Marucci brand. The company serves aftermarket applications products under the BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, SCA, and Custom Wheel House brands; and mountain bikes, e-bikes, and gravel bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

(Get Free Report)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand, with additional office in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.