Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $71.56

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.56, but opened at $69.88. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYFree Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

