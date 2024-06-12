Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $71.56

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.56, but opened at $69.88. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
