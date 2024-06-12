Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 574,308 shares during the period. Flex makes up 9.4% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $34,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 547,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 372,600 shares during the period. Candelo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $8,078,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. 3,452,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,797 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

