Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.21.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
