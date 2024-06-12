First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.61% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $34,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,865,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 662,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 342,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,326. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

