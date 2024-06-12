First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 652.6% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 61.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.