First Financial Bankshares Inc Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,961,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.0% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

FANG stock opened at $193.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

