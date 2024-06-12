EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Down 3.9%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 179,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 544,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

EZPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $565.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $273,376.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,218.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

