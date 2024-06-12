eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up to $10.59

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $11.24. eXp World shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 242,940 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,513,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,326,251.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

