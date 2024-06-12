Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 252.9% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Noble Financial increased their price objective on Euroseas from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. 23,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,074. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $257.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

