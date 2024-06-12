EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EuroDry Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. 753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.56% of EuroDry worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

