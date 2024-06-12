Ethereum Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,503.00 or 0.05194464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $420.90 billion and approximately $17.97 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00046783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,154,301 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.