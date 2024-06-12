Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $26.50 or 0.00038277 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.91 billion and $186.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,235.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.04 or 0.00668788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00113984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00260226 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00050934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00077621 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,491,945 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

