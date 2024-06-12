Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

AMD stock opened at $158.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.16. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

