Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.33. 685,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,660,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

