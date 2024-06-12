Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $166.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.68.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $132.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $149,425,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

