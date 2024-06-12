Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $26.81 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after acquiring an additional 454,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,300,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after purchasing an additional 184,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Endeavor Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

