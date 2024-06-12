Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE EFC opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a current ratio of 46.79. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

