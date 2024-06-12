El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

LOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $327.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.45.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

