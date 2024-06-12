Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is Appian Way Asset Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,627 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries comprises 2.6% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Dycom Industries worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,051,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.71.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

DY traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,170. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average is $131.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

