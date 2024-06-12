Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue $1.51 Quarterly Dividend

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $18.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.74. 173,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,479. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $298.46 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.60.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.