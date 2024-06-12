Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $114.02

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.02, but opened at $122.96. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $121.03, with a volume of 860,844 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.86.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.