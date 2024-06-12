Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,439,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 39.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.44% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $100,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,669. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

