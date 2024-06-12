Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 318.0% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DRMA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. 3,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,773. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($7.05) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.