Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 21,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,173,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Datasea Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.71.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 49.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,115.69%.
About Datasea
Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.
