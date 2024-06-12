Cronos (CRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.43 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $14.43 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00048491 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

