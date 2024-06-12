Critical Contrast: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Entrée Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.22 51.82 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.58 million ($0.05) -21.80

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gatos Silver and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 3 1 2.83 Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.18%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A 4.05% 3.77% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -145.18%

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Entrée Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

