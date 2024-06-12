Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $219.26 million and $8.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001709 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.