Credit Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Credit Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for 2.6% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 336,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Shell by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Shell by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 42,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

Shell stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.31. 3,866,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. The company has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Argus lifted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

