Credit Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

