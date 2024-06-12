Creative Planning Sells 177,592 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,592 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

