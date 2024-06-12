Creative Planning Sells 109,598 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,598 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 17,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,423,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,747,000 after acquiring an additional 116,428 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,432,980. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

